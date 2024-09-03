ISNA's annual convention attracts hundreds of thousands participants in Dallas

The Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)’s three-day annual convention has concluded in Dallas, United States of America, with more than 20,000 people attending the event where discussions were held on faith, services and global issues.



The registration limit of 20,000 was reached by the second day, forcing the ISNA hosts to stop further registrations. Resultantly, scores of people could not attend the convention.

On the final day, various activities continued, where experts shared their thoughts on important topics. In particular, a seminar on the 'Blasphemy Law' was held, where experts declared the law contrary to Sharia, providing arguments from the Quran and Hadith.

The convention addressed a wide range of topics, including women's issues, youth affairs, and general life problems in the United States, as well as international issues and their solutions. These sessions were designed to help attendees benefit from the practical expertise of specialists.

During the convention, awards were presented to doctors who, driven by a spirit of humanitarian service, provided their services in Gaza. A significant number of Pakistani doctors were among those who received the awards.

On this occasion, Dr Suleman Lalani, a member of the Texas State Assembly, stated that it is crucial to determine our direction, and making the right choice is vital to be remembered in history. He praised the community doctors who, with a strong sense of service, went to Gaza to provide medical assistance to the oppressed people.

One of the award recipients, Dr Ikram, shared his emotional experience, stating that the miserable condition of the Palestinian people was deeply distressing, but despite the oppression, he did not see traces of sorrow on their faces. He mentioned that the smiles on their faces are something he will never forget.

Dr Ikram's wife, Banish Ikram, mentioned that their entire family fully supported him in going to Gaza, and they are pleased to have contributed in some way to helping the oppressed Muslims of Gaza.

On the last day of the convention, various sports and recreational programmes were organised. A poetry session (Mushaira) was also arranged, featuring poets from India and Pakistan.

Renowned Pakistani poet Abbas Tabish presented his poetry and received immense appreciation. The session was presided over by the famous poet Noor Amrohvi.

Poets from Kashmir, including Dr Tauqeer Gilani, Tariq Hashmi, Ayub Faizan Haq, Wasif Hussain, Fareed Sheikh, Rizwan Hasni, Sheikh Ejaz, and Ahmed Shah Ghazali, were also invited. The ISNA bazaar was bustling with people shopping at the stalls, with a large number of men and women making purchases. The companies that set up stalls also benefited significantly from this convention.

The convention organised by the ISNA in Dallas was historic, with record attendance, contributing to its success. Azhar Aziz, a former president of ISNA from Dallas, played a significant role in the success of this convention.