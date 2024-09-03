Names of two warships to be inducted in the Pakistan Navy fleet displayed on the respective ships —Babar (left) and Hunain (right). —Screengrab/ DGPR Navy/ File

The induction ceremony of warships PNS Babar and PNS Hunain into the fleet of Pakistan Navy will be held on the occasion of the Defence Day, which is observed in Pakistan on September 6.

The military’s media wing said President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest at the induction event.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), PNS Babar was built in Turkiye and PNS Hunain in Romania. The two warships will further boost Pakistan Navy's defence capabilities, it said.

The media wing said construction of PNS Babar began on June 4, 2020, while it was launched on August 15, 2021, and its commissioning took place on September 23, 2023.

Four Babar class ships equipped with vertical launching system were being inducted into Pakistan Navy, said the statement.

Under Pak-Turkey agreement, two ships are being manufactured in Istanbul and as many in Karachi.

It said three other Babar class ships PNS Badar, Tariq and Khyber were under construction. The Babar class ship is capable of surface, underwater and air combat, simultaneously, said the ISPR.

“The 2,888-tonne Babar-class ship has a vertical launch system to deal with aerial threats. The vertical launch system of the 2888 ton Babar-class ship can hit air targets,” ISPR said.

Meanwhile, recently commissioned third offshore patrol vessel (OPV) PNS Hunain arrived in Karachi from Romania, the Pakistan Navy (PN) director general public relations (DGPR) said on August 30.

The DGPR said a ceremony was held at the PN Dockyard and Commodore Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi was the chief guest on this occasion.

PNS Hunain is a multipurpose medium sized OPV, with state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship, anti-air warfare weapons and sensors, self-protection and terminal defence system. The ship was built and commissioned in July this year at Romania’s Damen Shipyard.

The Commodore Pakistan Fleet, on this occasion, highlighted that addition of PNS Hunain will significantly enhance PN capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers.

He emphasised that induction of such multipurpose state of the art platforms would provide support to PN Maritime Security patrol in the Indian Ocean.

Reception ceremony of PNS Hunain was attended by large number of PN officers, CPOs/sailors and families of crew members.