PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China friendship vital for regional peace

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong (left) calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on September 2, 2024. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pak-china friendship is inevitable not only for both the nations, but also for the region and global peace and development.

The prime minister made the remarks while talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who called on him in Islamabad.

China has provided unconditional support to Pakistan during every difficult period, PM Shehbaz added. He lauded the Chinese leadership's vision of continuously improving strategic relations between Pakistan and China and upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed Pakistan's desire to enhance collaboration with China in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture, and other sectors.

The prime minister remarked that the friendship between Pakistan and China has endured and remained strong throughout the years.

He stated that the friendship between the two nations has withstood the test of time, with China providing unwavering support to Pakistan during every challenging period.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.