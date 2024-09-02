Negotiations with PTI not possible unless it apologises for May 9 riots: defence minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Left) and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Radio Pakistan/Instagram /imrankhan.pti

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday castigated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its refusal to hold talks with political parties, saying that party founder Imran Khan wants dialogue with only establishment.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, the defence minister said that the former ruling party was begging for a "NRO-like deal" from the establishment.

“[PTI spokesperson] Raoof Hasan is begging for an NRO from those who they believe wield real powers,” he said.

His remarks came in response to Hasan’s interview to Voice of America (VOA), wherein the PTI leader "hoped and prayed" that the deadlock between the military and his party does not continue any longer.

“In the interest of the state, it is imperative that PTI and the establishment engage in dialogue,” he said, adding that the party had not left any stone unturned to “end this stalemate”.

The former ruling party has long maintained stance that it will only hold talks with the powers that be instead of the political parties.

Today, Asif said that Imran Khan “only wanted” to negotiate with the establishment and seeking the NRO, clarifying that the government has no objection to PTI’s desire to hold dialogue with the establishment.

Over 12 years ago, on October 5, 2007, the-then president and army chief, General Pervez Musharraf, had promulgated the National Reconciliation Ordinance, which had granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, money laundering, murders and terrorism.

However, the minister asked Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai — who had been tasked by PTI founder in this regard — will he hold negotiations with the establishment?

“They [PTI] say Achakzai heads the opposition alliance [Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain-e-Pakistan] and he will negotiate,” he said, asking them to decide with whom they want to be engaged.

Reminding the PTI that their past benefactor are no more in power, the defence minister said: “This is a new system with a new leadership.”

The defence minister said the embattled party is looking towards establishment for relief and reiterating negotiations with the Imran Khan-founded party cannot take place until they apologised for the May 9 mayhem.

The May 9 incidents refer to the violent protests that broke out in many parts of the country following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case.

The violent protests saw attacks on state properties including military installations, with the civil and military authorities vowing to try the rioters under the Army Act.

Earlier in the day, Asif — while speaking during Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' — rejected media reports that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif directed his party to hold talks with all political parties including the PTI.

"We concentrated on two topics only during the meeting, one on holding local bodies elections in Punjab and the other on bringing down electricity prices," he said of the party meeting that took place a day earlier.