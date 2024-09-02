'Dil Ka Rishta' earns massive praise at ISNA’s annual gathering in Dallas

Pakistan's largest matrimonial app — Dil Ka Rishta — garnered massive praise at the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), an international conference held in Texas, USA, and attended by tens and thousands of people.



The ISNA’s 61st annual gathering began on August 30 at the Anatole Convention Centre, Dallas.

In addition to roundtable discussions and interfaith receptions, other activities were also organised at the event. The ISNA Bazaar was set up with more than 350 booths.

The convention included recreational activities such as sports and entertainment programmes, with performances by singers and Qawwali sessions as well.

Participants of the event suggested to make good use of the Dil Ka Rishta application to find a good marriage proposals. “The Dil Ka Rishta app will help Muslims living abroad to find good spouses,” a visitor said.

Dil Ka Rishta app has become the No 1 app in Pakistan, after earning a massive number of users in a short period of time.

Rapidly gaining popularity, the app has set a new record as it attracted 4 million users in just two years.

Dil Ka Rishta has seen a 400 times increase in the number of users. The presence of four million users on this app is a testament to its popularity.

Remember that the Dil Ka Rishta app is the seventh largest social app in the world and the number one social app in the country.

A number of Pakistanis prefer this platform for their marriage solutions, as it has gained the immense trust and confidence of people not just at home but all over the world.

Not only that, it also stands out for its inclusive approach, catering to diverse professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, and more.

The app prioritises compatibility, laying the groundwork for successful marriages. It is user-friendly and extremely easy to use and is dedicated to fostering harmonious connections, representing prosperous married lives.

With its unparalleled user trust and credibility, the app has expanded globally, providing an opportunity for love and companionship across the world.