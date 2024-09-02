PMD forecasts more rains across Pakistan under new monsoon system

A representational image showing raindrops on a car window. — Geo.tv/File

Humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upper areas of the country, resulting in heavy monsoon rains from today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday, adding that the new system of rains will persist across the country until September 5.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning about potential heavy rains across the province, particularly today and tomorrow (Tuesday), which has raised concerns about the possibility of floods and landslides.

In response to the forecasted weather conditions, district administrations are maintaining a high state of alert as a precautionary measure, according to the PDMA.

Additionally, PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has forecasted moderate rainfall in northeastern Punjab and light rain in cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad today.



Meanwhile, the PMD on Monday recorded the minimum temperature in Karachi at 25°C while the maximum temperature in the city is likely to fluctuate between 31°C to 33°C.

The Met Office's forecast for Karachi shows a cloudy sky westward winds blowing at a light speed with 92% humidity. The forecast also shows the possibility of light rain or drizzle at night.

According to the Met Office, the new system may also bring rain to some parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Tharpakar, Mithi, and Badin, by tomorrow (Tuesday) while Karachi is likely to get light and heavy rain on September 4.

During an appearance on the Geo News programme show "Geo Pakistan", earlier today, Sardar said that the new system is also likely to bring heavy rains to northeastern Balochistan, which has already been devasted by the previous spell.

He added that the intensity of heat may increase after September 7.

The prediction of the new rain system comes after the country, especially parts of Sindh, experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds under the influence of cyclone Asna, which dissipated in the sea, without making landfall on any coast.