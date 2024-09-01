President, PM remember Syed Ali Geelani on his third death anniversary

President Asif Ali Zardari (left), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. — APP/ Facebook/@Bilawalhouse/@ShehbazSharif

ISLAMABAD: Remembering Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his third death anniversary, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the iconic Kashmiri leader for his fight for the rights of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Geelani, whose well-known statement, "We are Kashmiris and Pakistan is our country," inspired millions, passed away on September 1, 2021, in Srinagar following a protracted house arrest.

In his message, President Zardari said the Kashmiri leader was a beacon of hope and resistance, inspiring countless Kashmiris to stand firm in their quest for self-determination.

"His tireless efforts and sacrifices for the just cause of the Kashmiri people will forever be etched in our hearts and minds,” he said, adding that he was a great leader and his commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of IIOJK was unyielding.

Despite being subjected to house arrests and incarcerations by the Indian occupational forces, President Zardari said that he continued to raise his voice for the people of IIOJK. "His personal hardships, including years of confinement, could not break his spirit or deter him from his mission."

He added: “Geelani sahib remained focused on the ultimate goal, and never allowed the attention of the Kashmiri people to be diverted from the pursuit of their fundamental right to self-determination.

"His leadership and unwavering stance against oppression have left a lasting impression on the people of IIOJK.

“Today, we reaffirm the resolve not to let the sacrifices of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and countless others go in vain. We will continue to advocate for the realisation of the people of IIOJK’s right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“I assure my Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic, and political support for their just cause,” the president maintained.

He said as we remember Geelani, we must learn from his exemplary courage and unwavering commitment to freedom and justice.

“May Allah Almighty shower His blessings on Syed Ali Shah Geelani. A’ameen,” he said.

On the other hand, paying tribute to the late Kashmiri leader, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s continuing moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people of the IIOJK.

The premier, eulogising Geelani, said that his name would always be remembered and respected in the movement for the freedom of IIOJK.

“Geelani had been a great Kashmiri leader who had a firm faith in the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. Late Geelani had devoted his entire life to the achievement of the same objective,” the PM Office media wing, in an official statement, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The premier further said that Geelani’s contributions to the freedom of the Kashmiri people and the struggle for the right to self-determination would always be remembered, adding suffering experienced during imprisonment could not deter Geelani’s strong resolve.

“His sacrifices would not go in vain,” the prime minister said, adding that the struggle for the right to self-determination would continue.