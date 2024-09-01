Cardi B reunites with Offset for special reason

Cardi B reunited with estranged husband Offset to celebrate her son Wave's birthday party.
The Bodak Yellow rapper, who recently announced her third pregnancy and split from husband of seven years in a cryptic post on Instagram, shared a round-up of birthday videos with Offset and their kids.
The former couple showed that they have continued to prioritize a friendly and collaborative approach to co-parenting despite their rollercoaster relationship.
Meanwhile, the Migos rapper posted a heartwarming video, which showed Cardi dancing with the birthday boy in her arms.
In another adorable video posted by the 31-year-old, Offset is shown crouching down to interact with Wave at his eye level.
Previously, Cardi spoke out against a report claiming that Offset is 'unsupportive' amid their split and third pregnancy.
She responded in the comments section at the time, "OK this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids."
"Never in my career, no matter what I went through, [have] I had friends or family go to the media, sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine."
According to reports and inside sources, Cardi filed for divorce on July 31, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.
