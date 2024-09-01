Light rain expected in Karachi as cyclone 'Asna' moves far away

A satellite image released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) shows cyclonic stomr 'Asna' moving away from Pakistan's coastal line on August 31, 2024. —PMD website

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said with the threat of "Asna" and its effects are almost over as the cyclonic storm has moved "far off" Karachi’s coastal region.

Nevertheless, the PMD said, light rain or drizzling may lash Karachi because of the persisting clouds.

Strong winds had also suspended as speed of wind blowing from the north-east was recorded to be 12 kilometres in the morning, the weather forecasting department said.

It said the cyclonic storm had moved as far away from Karachi as 500 kilometres in the south-east and 350km from Ormara in the south and south-east. While, it has gone off 260km in south-east of Gwadar, it maintained.

The department gave permission to the Sindh fishermen to resume their activities in the sea from today and warned Balochistan fishermen not to go into deep sea for another day.

“About 60-70km wind may blow in the cyclone Asna, in the meanwhile,” it said.

PMD Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan on Monday said that the cyclone named Asna brewed off the Karachi-Gwadar coast which could result in heavy rainfalls after hitting western coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said the sea breezes could resume in the evening or night in Karachi.

During the next 24 hours, the sky would remain partly cloudy with intermittent light rains or drizzling in the port city, the PMD said in its daily forecast.

It said the minimum temperature was recorded to be 23.5°C and the city may clock 30-32°C maximum during the day. The weather department recorded the humidity ratio in the air at 91%.