Crystal meth 'found' in Karsaz accident suspect's blood sample

View of the site after traffic accident due to overspeeding on Karsaz road in Karachi on August 19, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: A new case has been filed against the suspect of the deadly Karsaz road mishap after methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, was discovered in her blood and urine samples, Geo News reported on Saturday citing police.

The suspect's blood and urine samples, according to the police, were obtained by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) shortly after the fatal accident.

They added that a case was also filed on the state's behalf against the suspect on grounds of a fresh report of the medico-legal officer (MLO).

Police revealed that a section pertaining to use of prohibited item has been incorporated in the case.

The traces of banned substance were confirmed in the blood sample obtained from the arrested suspect, they said.

Without elaborating details, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday said that new details emerged from the ongoing investigation into the Karsaz road accident, which suggested that the suspect shouldn't have been driving the vehicle.

Speaking to journalists, Odho had said he doesn’t want to divulge the details as investigation into the incident was still underway.

"A final opinion could only be made after holding consultation with medical authorities," he had said, adding that the police will also take medical experts on board in this regard.

The accident

A young woman and an elderly man were killed when the suspect’s luxury vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum on August 19.

The deceased and injured were brought to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Those killed in the accident were identified as daughter and father, 26-year-old Aamna Arif and 60-year-old Imran Arif, while one of the injured was reportedly in critical condition.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman who caused the accident received an injury on her head and her CT scan was conducted at the JPMC.

The woman was going through the service road near Karsaz when, according to her, the car got out of control and caused the accident.

The case

As per the police, the case was filed by Imtiaz Arif, brother of the deceased at the Bahadurabad police station. They said charges of culpable homicide and negligence were incorporated in the FIR.

The complainant said he received information about his brother’s accident on the phone and when he reached the JPMC he found his brother and niece dead.

He came to know that the SUV driver hit his brother’s bike from the rear, causing the accident. Another motorcyclist Abdul Salam also got injured.

Imtiaz said his brother and niece died due to the suspect's "negligence, freewheeling and speeding".

Police said since the suspect had a driving license, therefore charges of culpable homicide will be applied to her case. They said that charges of negligence and rash driving had also been added to the FIR.