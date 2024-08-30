Former prime minister Imran Khan arrives at an Islamabad court for a hearing in this file photo. — AFP

Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has slammed the doors shut on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters, saying there is no room for those who abandoned the party during difficult times.

Speaking to journalists in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Friday, the PTI founder clearly stated that there was no space for those who left the party in challenging times.

"I know who abandoned us during difficult times. Those who were active during good times but left during hardships have no place in the party," he added.

However, the deposed premier said, those who endured violence — which according to him included torture of their families and blackmailing — in difficult times but did not leave the party should rest assured.

After the violent protests of May 9, 2023, several PTI leaders including the party’s bigwigs parted ways with Khan, while several others were detained by authorities over their alleged involvement in the mayhem.

The May 9 incidents, refer to the violent protests, that broke out in many parts of the country following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case.

The violent protests saw attacks on state properties including military installations, with the civil and military authorities vowing to try the rioters under the Army Act.

A few months later and ahead of the February 8 elections, reports had emerged that some deserters desired to join the party's ranks once more, but the PTI leadership categorically denied taking anyone back.

Most prominently, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry — who is also a strong critic of current PTI leadership — expressed a desire to rejoin the party’s fold, which was denied by the party’s core committee.

The PTI core committee “strongly condemns” those politicians who parted ways during the difficult time, a resolution read, adding that such politicians have no moral rights or powers to comment on the party affairs.

The ex-Imran's aide, on May 24 last year announced “taking a break from politics” and parting ways with PTI over the May 9 mayhem when party workers and supporters allegedly attacked public and military installations almost across the country immediately after the arrest of the PTI founder.

A group of disgruntled PTI leaders also formed a separate political party — Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) led by Jahangir Tareen.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in prison for more than a year after he was booked in a plethora of cases, including the Toshakhana case, cipher case, and the un-Islamic marriage case.

Despite securing relief in several cases, the PTI founder remains behind bars after he was booked in a new Toshakhana case and other cases related to the May 9 mayhem.