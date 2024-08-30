Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to cross paths again at Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to reunite at Venice Film Festival?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly in talks to avoid 'crossing paths' at the Venice Film Festival.

The events artistic director confirmed the former couple's attendance in the statement.

Angelina filed for divorce from Pitt just two years after tying the knot in the southeast of France in 2014.

Although The Tourist star was officially declared single by a judge in 2019, the former pair are still tied to a lengthy legal battle, and their divorce is yet to be finalised.

Previously, the once-loved celebrity couple made headlines after Angelina accused the Fight Club actor of violence.

The actress claimed that Pitt's abuse started well before 2016's jet incident, in which Angelina's then-husband was allegedly violent towards her and their children.

The shocking revelation came after Angelina sued the actor over his vineyard in France, Château Miraval.

In response, Pitt sued her for selling his property without the actor's consent, sabotaging the reputation of his winery.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, both individuals will attend the film festival, but will reportedly keep their distance and avoid interacting with each other throughout the event.