Pentagon 'condemns' Balochistan terrorist attack

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh addresses a presser in this undated image. — US Department of Defence

Days after Balochistan was marred by terrorism, the United States Department of Defence "strongly condemned" the series of terrorist attacks in the province that resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including those of civilians and security personnel.

Commenting on the heinous attacks in the country's southwestern province, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said: "We strongly condemn any terrorist attack like that and of course our thoughts are with those who lost their lives during that attack."

When questioned about Washington's support to Islamabad in fighting against such terror groups in the province, the Pentagon official said she not aware of any current US involvement or assistance to Pakistan in this matter.

"But if that changes, I can certainly let you know," she added, addressing a press briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday.

Singh's statement comes in the wake of the recent bloodshed in Balochistan where over 50 people were martyred in different terrorist attacks.

In response to the series of horrific attacks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the provincial capital on Thursday and vowed to completely eradicate terrorism from the province at all costs, saying the "blood of martyrs will not go in vain".

The press secretary, when responding to another question on whether the US can help Pakistan in rooting out terrorism from that region, said that Washington is always willing to work with any nation that wants to root out a terrorist organisation.

"We have good cooperation with the Pakistani government. But in terms of these attacks, I just — I don't have anything for you other than that we, of course, condemn them," said Singh.

She maintained that the US defence department would update on any change in decisions with regards to the American government's cooperation with the Pakistani government.

Terrorism in Balochistan

In one of the deadliest attacks on Monday, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan's Musakhel.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

Furthermore, at least 14 brave sons of soil, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were martyred in clearance operations, wherein at least 21 militants were neutralised.

The recent bloodshed has resulted in a strong reaction from both the federal and provincial governments with PM Shehbaz ruling out dialogue and a "soft approach" in dealing with the enemy.