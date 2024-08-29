Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding a meeting in Islamabad on April 3, 2024. — Facebook/ Mian Shehbaz Sharif

QUETTA: Days after dozens of people lost their lives in horrific attacks in Balochistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the provincial capital and pledged the government’s unwavering resolve to root out the menace of terrorism with collective efforts.

“The blood of our will not go in vain,” the premier said while addressing a high-level meeting of National Action Plan’s provincial Apex Committee at CM Secretariat, Quetta.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, security czar Mohsin Naqvi, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Jam Kamal, corps commander, and other armed and civilian officials were in attendance.

The prime minister's visit to Quetta comes against the backdrop of recent bloodshed in the country's largest province by land wherein over 50 people, including 14 security personnel, were martyred in different terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

In one of the deadliest attacks on Monday, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan's Musakhel.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

Furthermore, at least 14 brave sons of soil, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were martyred in clearance operations, wherein at least 21 militants were neutralised.

The recent bloodshed has resulted in a strong reaction from both the federal and provincial governments with PM Shehbaz ruling out dialogue and a "soft approach" in dealing with the enemy.

Speaking during the meeting today, the prime minister expressed his profound grief over the loss of precious lives and said: “It was an extremely tragic and barbaric incident that caused a wave of grief across Pakistan.”

He noted that all terrorist organisations, the "Khawarij" and facilitators hatched the terror plot which resulted in martyrdom of innocent civilians and security personnel.

“The entire nation is grieved by the recent tragic incident occurred in Balochistan. Khwarij who shed the blood of innocent people will be crushed through joint efforts of the nation and the valiant forces of Pakistan,” he said.

Balochistan is an important and beautiful province of Pakistan, the premier noted, saying that all obstacles in its path to development and prosperity will be removed for good.

PM Shehbaz noted that terrorism had reared its head again after 2018, reiterating the government’s determination to crush those involved in the ghastly bloodshed.

Expressing his great trust in the professional capabilities of the armed and civilian forces, he said under the guidance of COAS General Munir, and with full cooperation from the federal government and the leadership of Balochistan, the terrorism will be rooted out.

“Sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the motherland and the innocent civilians will not go to waste”, the PM further remarked.