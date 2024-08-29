Ryan Reynolds wants to introduce awards for THIS category by Oscars

Ryan Reynolds praised the stunt team of his latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He expressed his admiration for the unsung heroes of the film industry, saying “stunt work doesn’t have a category at The Oscars” but hoping that “it would change someday”.

Reynolds highlighted the contributions of legendary actors and stunt performers, saying “So many films smashed it this year; Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers... Telling stories with their entire bodies.”

He specifically commended the stunt team of his new Marvel film, stating “The #DeadpoolAndWolverine stunt team over-delivered.”

Reynolds has also expressed his gratitude and affection for his long-time friends and collaborators, saying he would happily spend his days writing their names in his Heidi Stationery, adorned with little hearts over the "i's".

As a father of four, the actor acknowledged the talented individuals he's worked with, including his co-star Hugh Jackman, who brought Wolverine to life in the film.

In the end, the actor mentioned Academy Awards and wrote, “If you’d like to see @theacademy recognize the amazing work of stunt teams across the industry, let them know!”

He concluded the post by extending his “special thanks” to @davidmleitch for “always having stunt community’s back.”