Thursday August 29, 2024
National

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities

Tremors have also been felt in Punjab cities including Lahore, Multan and Sargodha

By Nausheen Yusuf
August 29, 2024
A representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash
An earthquake Thursday jolted Islamabad and cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The tremors have also been felt in Punjab cities including Lahore, Multan and Sargodha.

Meanwhile, the KP cities rocked by the quake tremors include Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Hangu, Mardan, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Dir, Mansehra, Bitgram, Torghar and Kohistan.

More to follow...