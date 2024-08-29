Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities

An earthquake Thursday jolted Islamabad and cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The tremors have also been felt in Punjab cities including Lahore, Multan and Sargodha.
Meanwhile, the KP cities rocked by the quake tremors include Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Hangu, Mardan, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Dir, Mansehra, Bitgram, Torghar and Kohistan.
More to follow...
