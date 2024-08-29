A screenshot shows a severe weather system approaching Karachi on August 29, 2024. — PMD

KARACHI: A severe low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea, which is expected to escalate into a cyclonic storm, is likely to hit Sindh's coastal belt within the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Thursday.

According to PMD's Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, if the low-pressure system develops into a cyclonic storm, it will be named "Asna", which means "highest" and "brighter".

He emphasised that a cyclonic storm during the monsoon season is "very unusual", highlighting that this is the first occurrence of such a weather system directed toward the Sindh coastal belt from Central India since 1961.

"During monsoon, there is approximately 1% or 2% chance for a depression or low pressure to turn into a cyclonic storm or tropical cyclone." meteorologist Anjum Nazir said.

Earlier today, the PMD reported that a deep depression over India's Rann of Kutch, situated 270km east/southeast of Karachi, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm later tonight or by tomorrow (Friday) morning if it gets favourable weather conditions.

The Met Office expects the possible storm and weather system to bring heavy rains to Pakistan's coastal belt, including lower Sindh and Karachi.

As a result, PMD's cyclone warning centre in the port city has also warned fishermen in lower Sindh and Balochistan to avoid venturing to the sea till August 31 in view of a possible cyclone.

This system is also likely to bring scattered heavy rainfall to isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi till August 31 with occasional gaps.

Such torrential rains may trigger pluvial floods or inundation in low-lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab.

It may also cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and local nullahs and streams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella.

Heavy rains may also trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

NDMA alerts authorities

Issuing an alert to relevant departments, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more "heavy to very heavy rain" clubbed with wind/thunderstorms in parts of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan within the next 24 to 72 hours.

Rainfall is likely to exceed 100mm in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, a statement read, adding that heavy downpours are expected to trigger urban flooding in urban centre, including Karachi and Hyderabad, as well as flash flooding in local nullahs and river tributaries.

It also predicted heavy rainfall in Punjab and Balochistan that could cause urban flooding in urban centres, floods in hill torrents in both provinces and high river flows.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains.

It issued instructions to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilise resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.