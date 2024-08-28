Prince Harry seeks King Charles’ attention with insensitive move

Prince Harry is seemingly reigniting the rift with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, as he chooses an awful time for his next move.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently estranged from his family, exposed some very intimate details of his troubled relationships in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Now, after nearly two years, Harry is rereleasing his memoir in paperback version, much to the dismay of his cancer-stricken father. While reports suggested that there are no updates in the book, but experts explain that it will still rehash plenty of old wounds.

The paperback version of Spare is set to release, on October 24th in the UK, and October 22nd in the US, will also hit at the exact time as King Charles attends his first Heads of Government meeting in Samoa.

The “timing couldn't be worse” for the rerelease, according royal expert Phil Dampier.

“With the illnesses, cancer treatments to both the King and Kate, that's the last thing they need at the moment,” he told The Sun. “Apparently, he hasn't updated it. I'm sure he's got quite a lot of information he could be using.”

Dampier also slammed the possibility of an olive branch from Harry for his father since he chose a “very, very difficult time” as it will “dredge up the whole scandal again, the whole family problems.”

The comments come just weeks after sources told The Times that King Charles is leaving Harry’s calls unanswered and ignoring his constant attempts to contact him. Harry rereleasing Spare after nearly two years may also be a desperate attempt to seek his father’s attention.

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward agrees with Dampier, noting that “unusual for a paperback to come out without any update, but it does happen.”