Karachi to witness more rains with strong winds in next 24 hours

Motorcyclists ride a bike as rain continues. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted more rains with thunder and strong winds in several areas of Karachi in the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the port city witnessed intermittent showers throughout the night with the minimum temperature recorded at 26°C and maximum expected to hover between 30°C to 32°C.

The weather department said humidity in the air is at 92% and the winds are blowing at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority's (PDMA) Director General Syed Salman Shah said preparations related to rain were reviewed in the meeting.

Heavy machinery, he said, has been installed in cities for rainwater drainage, adding that the authority is making efforts to minimise the inconvenience to the people during rains.

A day earlier, PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the peak of this monsoon spell was yet to be seen as more than 150 millimeters rain was likely to batter the port city.

'Monsoon system expected to grow after Aug 28'

Sarfaraz warned heavy downpour was expected from Tuesday night in Karachi and would continue for the next three to four days.

"The monsoon system is expected to grow stronger after August 28 as Karachi may receive as much as 150-200 millimeters rain," he said.

The PMD chief mentioned that wind thunderstorms were also expected with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls during this time.

Notably, urban flooding as a result of torrential downpours is also feared along with rain inundation in Karachi and other metropolitan cities of Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Met Office, in the last 24 hours, recorded the highest rain in Gulshan-e-Hadid 62mm, Bin Qasim 44.2mm, Quaidabad 29mm, Surjani 19mm, Korangi 18mm, University Road 16.7mm, Keamari 14.5, DHA Phase 2 13.4mm, Jinnah Terminal 12.8mm.

Old Airport recorded 11.5mm rainfall, Sharea Faisal 12mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 10.4mm, Gadap 10.1mm, Saddar 10mm, North Karachi 8.4mm, Nazimabad 7.8mm and Orangi Town 5.4mm.