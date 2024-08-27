A view shows charred vehicles, after militants conducted deadly attacks, according to officials, in Balochistan province, Pakistan, August 26, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a video. — Reuters

A day after a series of deadly attacks in Balochistan rattled the nation, the United States and China, two of Pakistan's key allies, have reiterated their strong support for Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

A spate of deadly attacks in the southwestern province left more than 50 dead, including civilians, police, and military personnel in a single day.

The bloodbath drew widespread concern and condemnations from the government and foreign countries.

Decrying the militant attacks, Pakistan's long-time regional ally China extended its support and expressed deep grief over the attacks in the southwestern resource-rich province, which is also home to major China-led projects such as a port and a gold and copper mine.

Vowing to continue its unwavering support to the country in its fight against terrorism, Beijing has strongly denounced the recent attacks.

"China stands firm against all forms of terrorism. We will continue giving staunch support to Pakistan in its effort to advance counter-terrorism operations, uphold social solidarity and stability, and protect the safety of the people," Lin Jian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

He reaffirmed China's readiness to enhance counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan further and jointly safeguard peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, Washington has also mourned the loss of law enforcers and civilians in Musakhail and other regions of Balochistan.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed in yesterday’s attacks. The United States will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," the US embassy in Islamabad wrote on its official X account.

Meanwhile, the European Union also deplored the heinous attacks in a statement.

"Terrorism and violence in any form have no place. They threaten the foundations of democracy. Our thoughts are with those affected [by] this senseless act," the EU Commission Spokesperson Nabila Massrali wrote on X.

Monday saw a series of horrific attacks as militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) targeted civilians, police, and security forces.

In response, security forces gunned down 21 terrorists and injured several others.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since the Taliban government returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021, mostly in the northwestern border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also in southwestern Balochistan, which abuts Afghanistan and Iran.

There were at least 170 militant attacks killing 151 civilians and 114 security personnel in Balochistan last year, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.

— With additional input from Reuters

