President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Chinese General Li

President Asif Ali Zardari confers the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) award to Commander of the Ground Forces of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Li Qiaoming at Aiwan-e-Sadr on August 27, 2024. — APP

President Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) to Commander of the Ground Forces of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Li Qiaoming on Tuesday in recognition of his distinguished services and significant contributions to enhancing Sino-Pak defence relations.



The award was conferred on the Chinese military commander during a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, service chiefs, diplomats and parliamentarians.

The citation at the ceremony recognised General Li for his remarkable leadership, unwavering dedication to service, and exceptional professional skills.

In recognition of his meritorious services, rendered towards enhancing defence cooperation with Pakistan, the president conferred the award on the Chinese general.

Over a career spanning more than forty years, he has made significant contributions to the Chinese military through his diligence, determination, and effectiveness. His steadfast loyalty, exemplary leadership, initiative, and vision earned him widespread admiration and motivated others to reach for the highest levels of accomplishment.



Earlier on Monday, Commander Li expressed admiration for Pakistan’s concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarter in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Moreover, during their meeting, the army chief underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People's Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation is a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two nations, as per the ISPR.

PM Shehbaz also warmly welcomed General Li to Pakistan and underscored that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and trusted friends.

Notably, during his decades of service to the nation, General Li has been recognised for his exceptional professionalism, remarkable command skills, and dedicated efforts in promoting peace and stability both within China and globally.

As a close ally of Pakistan, he has significantly contributed to strengthening Pakistan-China military relations through his steadfast commitment and dedication. His substantial contributions have been key in advancing military cooperation between the two friendly nations. His expertise, knowledge, and leadership bring great honor to himself, his military, his nation, and to humanity as a whole.