Armed forces to be provided all available resources to eradicate terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of multiple terrorist attacks recently marring Balochistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government would equip the armed forces with all resources to eradicate terrorism, as it is now the time to do so.



"Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the armed forces personnel are determined to purge the country of this scourge," the premier told a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

Calling the recent terror incidents a “moment of reflection”, he said, reiterating that there was no room for terrorists in the country.

The government would neither hold any talks with the enemies nor show leniency towards them, as the whole nation was unanimously determined to eliminate terrorists aiming to disrupt the country’s journey towards progress, he resolved.

However, he said, doors of talks were open for only those who recognised the country's Constitution and flag.

PM Shehbaz said the nefarious intentions of the terrorists would fail and they would be crushed. The terrorists would completely be eradicated, come what may, he reemphasised.

In a series of violent attacks across Balochistan for the past couple of weeks, particularly those carried out between Sunday night and Monday, terrorists separately targeted civilians, police, and security forces.

In the Rarasham area of the province's Musakhel district, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks on Monday.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

PM Shehbaz regretted the aforementioned attacks, adding that more than 50 citizens as well as personnel of security forces were martyred in the recent terrorist incidents.

"Innocent people were killed in Dera Ismail Khan and Karak as well," he said, adding that the Khawarij terrorists operated from across the border in Afghanistan.

Condemning the terror attacks in Balochistan, the PM also said the terrorists wanted to halt Pakistan’s development, by thwarting the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other development projects.

"The terrorists want to create a rift between Pakistan and China as well as anarchy within the country,” he said.

Announcing to visit Balochistan soon to review its situation, he said the nation should recognise its enemies and unite to defeat them.

Shehbaz said the terrorists were mistaken that they could achieve their goal of spreading terror by killing innocent people.