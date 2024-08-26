Jamaat-e-Islami to observe nationwide strike on Aug 28

JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch (centre-right) addresses the press conference in Islamabad on August 26, 2024. — Facebook/@JIPOfficial1

After calling off a two-week-long sit-in against inflated power tariffs and agreements with IPPs earlier this month, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday announced to observe a nationwide shutter-down strike to push the federal government to announce relief measures for the masses.

Baloch, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that trader community made a unanimous decision of observing a nationwide strike against inflation, high electricity prices and imposition of hefty taxes.



He warned that any attempt by the government to stop the strike would push the country into anarchy.

The politico reminded that his party staged a 14-day protest in Rawalpindi and held negotiations with the federal government. The ministers had signed an agreement after accepting the JI's demands for providing relief to the inflation-hit nation earlier this month.

He added that a one-month deadline was set to review the contracts with independent power producers (IPPs) in the agreement. The JI naib emir demanded the government to implement the agreement.

Baloch also hinted at starting a long march to Islamabad if needed. He added that his party had just postponed the sit-in after signing an agreement with the government, however, they would continue their struggle to get relief for the nation.

Prior to giving a strike call, JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman had announced another protest two weeks ago, saying that his party would give a call for peaceful protest by joining hands with trader groups.

The protests' announcement came after the party postponed its 14-day long sit-in on August 9 following successful negotiations with the government over demands including slashing high power tariffs and reviewing agreements with the IPPs which have been under the spotlight as people are paying hefty bills blamed on capacity payments being made to independent power producers.