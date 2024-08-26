'No grand operation': Balochistan CM says peace to be restored via smart IBOs

Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti addresses the press conference on August 26, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Monday that terrorists will be taken to task via intelligence-based operations (IBOs) "without conducting any grand operation" after at least 37 people including security personnel were martyred in separate terrorist attacks in a single day in the province.



"At least 38 innocent people were martyred in the attack," said CM Bugti during a press conference in Quetta, adding that those involved in the killings are "terrorists" and not the Balochs.

He was referring to the several terror incidents in Balochistan. In one of the attacks, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan's Musakhel, police told Geo News.

Providing details of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayub Achakzai said armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway and offloaded passengers from the vehicles.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat, police told Geo News earlier today.

Condemning the attacks, the chief minister pledged that the terrorists, their facilitators and sympathisers would be taken to task. He said that 21 terrorists have been killed by the security forces along with other law enforcement agencies in clearance operations across the province.

He said that the state is standing with the victims, adding that all stakeholders including judiciary, media and civil society will also have to fight this war along with the state against terrorism.

"The state will establish its writ and take all necessary steps. We are ready for dialogue but with whom we should hold talks? Should we hold talks with those who killed innocent labourers?"

"Innocent people were martyred after being offloaded from buses. Revenge will be taken from the terrorists. These activities were not carried out by disgruntled Balochs but terrorists who always search for soft targets."

CM Bugti said that the provincial government will enhance the capacity of the forces and eliminate terrorism as a challenge.

The government has a smart kinetic approach against terrorists who do not have a strong capacity in Balochistan, said the chief minister.

He clarified that there is no need to launch a grand operation and the law and order situation would be brought under control via smart intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

He also hinted at limiting 4G internet services in Balochistan following a surge in terrorist attacks and propaganda by anti-state elements against the state.

He asked Baloch youth not to be part of terrorists' propaganda and invited them to share their grievances with the government if they had complaints about governance or jobs.

'Inevitable response'

Speaking about the terror incidents, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif condemned the Musakhel incident and blamed Baloch militant outfits for the killings.

While talking to Geo News in the parliament, he said that there would be a mandatory reaction to the brutal killings of innocent people.

The defence minister said that those people who staged sit-ins for missing persons should also protest against the "massacre" and show solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that terrorists could not be called disgruntled Balochs.

"We would try to appease the disgruntled people but there would be no talks with terrorists," he vowed.

It is pertinent to mention here that security forces and law enforcement agencies eliminated 21 terrorists in separate operations on the night between August 25-26 in Balochistan, according to the Inter-Service Public Relations.

On the behest of "inimical and hostile forces", the military's media wing said these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Labela districts.

It went on to say that security personnel immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and ensured the security and protection of the local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, the statement said 14 brave sons of soil including ten security forces soldiers and four LEAs personnel, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.