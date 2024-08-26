Karachi weather update: City expected to witness 'drizzle, scattered showers'

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: In light of the ongoing monsoon season, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday, in its forecast, mentioned scattered drizzle and rain in the metropolis in the evening or night today.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the port city is likely to remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours with maximum temperature expected to fluctuate between 34°C to 36°C.

With humidity levels at 78% and wind blowing at 14-kilometre-per-hour, PMD has recorded the minimum temperature in the city at 28.5°C.



The weather department's forecast comes against the backdrop of the prediction of light to heavy showers in Karachi from Tuesday to Thursday.

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, weatherman Owais Haider said rain was likely to hit suburban areas of the megalopolis on Monday (today).

He warned that the threat of urban flooding loomed as the upcoming rain spell could be the most powerful one this monsoon season.

Monsoon alert

Issuing a monsoon alert today, the PMD has said that the depression located over east Rajhastan in India has moved west-southwestwards and intensified into a deep depression.

"It is likely to move further west-southwestward and reach Kutch, Tharparkar and the adjoining Arabian Sea by the morning of August 29. Due to this weather system strong monsoon currents are penetrating southeast Sindh," the Met Office said in a statement.

Owing to the weather system, it added, wind-thunderstorms and rain with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls might occur in Karachi Division from August 27 to 31 with occasional gaps.

Furthermore, showers are also expected in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Tando Allah Yar, Mitiari, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts till August 31 with occasional gaps.

Ghotki, Sukkur Khairpur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts are also likely to witness downpour from today till August 30 with occasional gaps.