10 including police officer, paramilitary personnel martyred in Kalat attack

Personnel of paramilitary forces standing guard in an area of Balochistan. —AFP/ File

KALAT: A police officer and four personnel of Balochistan Levies are among 10 people who were martyred in exchange of fire with assailants in Kalat, Geo News reported quoting sources as saying on Monday.

Whereas, security sources said that 12 terrorists were wiped out in retaliatory firing of police and law enforcement agencies.

Kalat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dostin Dashti said a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel and five citizens were included in those martyred in the incident.

Dashti said police have launched an area clearance operation as the suspects managed to flee after the gun attack.

“An exchange of fire between police and armed men continued since last night on Kalat's national highway and city,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed and a Levies man have also been injured in the firing.

Levies authorities said the wounded security person was admitted to a hospital.

While, Kalat Commissioner Naeem Bazai said condition of Ahmed was out of danger.

Security sources told Geo News that terrorists attacked multiple sites in Balochistan on the night of August 24 and 25.

In response to the attacks, the security forces and law enforcement agencies retaliated, killing 12 terrorists and leaving several others injured, the sources added.

They said the security operation would continue until the terrorists were eliminated.

Railway bridge blown up

In a separate terrorist attack, a railway bridge was blown up in Bolan’s Dozan area, said police. Following which, they said, local administration and railway authorities reached the incident’s site.

Pakistan Railways said the railway service between Punjab and Sindh was suspended after destruction of the bridge.

In view of the multiple terrorist attacks, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind said Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had convened an important huddle.

He said the terrorists struck two to three sites during the last night, including the incident wherein some passengers were identified and dislodged from vehicles.

“It will take some time to repair the affected railway bridge,” he said, raising suspicion that the bridge was apparently blown up with the help of an explosive device.

Vehicles, record set ablaze at Levies station

On the other hand, a group of armed men set several vehicles and record on fire at a Levies station in Mastung, Levies sources told Geo News.

Levies maintained that no personnel was harmed in the attack.

They added that the armed persons had seized the station and it was vacated through operation of security forces. No suspect could be held as they managed to escape from the building.

However, a dead body of an unidentified person was found near the station, said Levies.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said four bodies of unidentified persons were found in Kolpur area of Bolan.

“They were killed by gunfire and their bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital,” said the authority, adding that the identification process of the bodies was being carried out.