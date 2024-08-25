Terror attack on police checkpost in Central Kurram martyrs cop

Police officials offer funeral prayer of policeman martyred in attack on checkpost on August 25, 2024. — Photo by reporter

KURRAM: Terrorists on Sunday attacked a police checkpost in Central Kurram, leaving one policeman martyred and injuring another, police told Geo News.

The terrorist, according to District Police Officer Ahmed Khan, set fire to the checkpost after the gun attack.

The martyred policeman was identified as Qoowat Khan, while Constable Shahzad has been injured in the attack. He has been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadda in Central Kurram for treatment.



Funeral prayer of the martyred policeman has been offered in the wake of the attack.

The region has witnessed multiple similar incidents for the last few months.

Earlier this month, security forces gunned down seven terrorists and wounded five others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kurram district with the determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

"On August 15, 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kurram district on the reported presence of Khwarij," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror incidents reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, during the second quarter of the current year, the country witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report stated that these casualties resulted from as many as 240 incidents involving terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.