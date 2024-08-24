Karachi on high alert after heavy rain predictions

Commuters are facing difficulties due to accumulated rainwater at University Road, Karachi. — Online

KARACHI: After the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted heavy downpours in southern parts of the country under the influence of a new weather system next week, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Saturday imposed a rain emergency in the metropolis.



The weather forecast department informed in its latest update that a new rain system located over west Bengal is likely to move westwards during the next couple of days, which would bring strong monsoon currents in Pakistan's southern parts on the night of August 25.

It added that heavy rains were expected from August 26 to 29 under this system, prompting the concerned authorities to take emergency measures.

Taking the predictions into account, Wahab announced that a rain emergency has been imposed to deal with the post-rain situation in the metropolis.

He added that instructions were given to the municipal services of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and leaves of all concerned staffers were suspended to cope with the expected rains.

As per the Met Office, the areas in Sindh that are likely to receive showers include Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Naushero Feroze.

NDMA flood warning

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) also issued warning to relevant departments to stay alert in anticipation of torrential rains in Sindh and Punjab from August 26 to 29.

The authority warned that besides flash flooding in local nullahs/streams and hill torrents in Punjab, coastal flooding may also occur along Makran's coast and in low laying areas of Dadu, Hyderabad, Badin and Shahdadpur district of Sindh.

The NDMA, in its statement, urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains.

It also instructed the departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public has also been advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.