Flood alert issued as Punjab, Sindh brace for heavy rains

Commuters cross a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021. — AFP/file

The National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) on Saturday warned that heavy rainfall from August 26 to 29 may trigger flash flooding in streams across various regions of Pakistan.

According to a latest advisory, strong system was active over parts of Sindh and may result in heavy downpours in short duration.

Similarly, isolated rainfalls are expected intermittently in most parts of Punjab, including the Potohar region, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan.

The disaster management authority warned that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams and hill torrents of DG Khan Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan.

Meanwhile, coastal flooding may also occur along Makran's coast and in low laying areas of Dadu, Hyderabad, Badin and Shahdadpur district of Sindh.

The NEOC, in its statement, urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains.

It also instructed the departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public is also advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

The advisory came a day after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted heavy downpours in the southern parts of the country including Karachi from August 26 to 29.

A low-pressure weather system that is currently located over west Bengal is likely to move westwards during the next couple of days, the Met Office said, adding that the weather system would bring strong monsoon currents in the country's southern areas on the night of August 25.

The low-pressure system will cause heavy rain and winds, along with thundershowers, scattered as well as isolated very heavy showers from the night of August 25 to August 29 with occasional gaps.