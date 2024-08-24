Students to be able to secure admissions in govt colleges with lesser marks in Sindh

A representational image showing students pictured during annual board exams at a government college. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government, in a step what seems to be aimed at catering to students, has deiced to lower the marks required to secure admissions first year admission into intermediate in government colleges across the province.

Speaking to Geo News, Director General Colleges Sindh Dr Navaid Rab Siddiqui said: "Cut-off marks for admission in various colleges have been reduced by 20 to 50 marks."

Highlighting that admission seats have been increased in some colleges, the official revealed that complaint centres have been set up in six different colleges owing to the high number of grievances.

Providing further details Dr Siddiqui said that complaint centres have been established in DJ Science College, Government College for Men Nazimabad, Government Degree Boys College Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Government Girls College Sharea Liaquat, Sir Syed College and Khursheed Government Girls College.

Elaborating on the admission applications, the director of colleges said that as many as 169,890 students had applied for admissions in Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, Commerce, Computer Science and Home Economics via the portal — of which 167,309 were awarded admissions.

Furthermore, the official revealed that more than 98,000 students were given admissions in colleges out of the 100,147 applicants.