Blast in Pishin kills 2 children, injures 14 others

The picture shows site of blast in Quetta's Pishin on August 24, 2024. — Provided by the reporter

QUETTA: At least two children died while 14 others sustained injuries in an explosion on Saturday near a police line in Balochistan's city of Pishin, Geo News reported citing police officials.

The injured, which include policemen, are being shifted to the hospital with some of them in critical condition, said the law enforcement agency.

Medical superintendent of Pishin Hospital, Dr Wakeel Sherani, said 13 wounded were moved to Quetta after receiving first aid while the bodies of the children and one of the injured are in the hospital.



Condemning the incident, spokesperson of the Balochistan government said that they regret the loss of precious human lives in terrorist incident.

Earlier this year in February, 26 people were killed and 50 others injured in two separate explosions targeting election candidates in Balochistan a day before general elections.

The first attack claimed at least 14 people's lives while 25 were injured after an explosion took place outside an independent candidate's office in Balochistan's Pishin, while the second blast took place outside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office in the Killa Saifullah district.

The Pishin blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Khanozai area.