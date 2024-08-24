Man injured in Karsaz road mishap put on ventilator

View of the site after traffic accident due to overspeeding on Karsaz road in Karachi on August 19, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: Condition of a man wounded in the Karsaz road accident, that left two people dead, is critical as he has been put on ventilator at a hospital in Karachi.

Talking to Geo News, family of the victim, Abdul Salam, on Saturday said: "The next two days are crucial for him."

The family said as yet, no government representative had contacted them. “We have no one for help but Allah,” stated a family member.

The family also said after being brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Abdus Salam remained in excruciating pain for more than eight hours and no one was there to look after him.

Abdul Salam, a resident of Korangi No 1, was a book supplier and had "gone for supplying books as usual when the incident took place," they said.

The mishap

A young woman and an elderly man were killed and three others injured when the suspect’s luxury vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum on August 19.

The deceased and injured were brought to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Those killed in the accident were identified as daughter and father, 26-year-old Aamna Arif and 60-year-old Imran Arif, while one of the injured was in critical condition, said police.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman who caused the accident received an injury on her head and her CT scan was conducted at the JPMC.

The woman is a resident of KDA Scheme-I. She was going through the service road near Karsaz when, according to her, the car got out of control and caused the accident.

The suspect was identified in the first information report (FIR) as "Natasha", who was sent to jail on judicial remand by a court in Karachi on August 21.

The FIR

As per the police, the case was filed by Imtiaz Arif, brother of the deceased at the Bahadurabad police station. They said charges of culpable homicide and negligence were incorporated in the FIR.

The complainant said he received information about his brother’s accident on the phone and when he reached the JPMC he found his brother and niece dead.

He came to know that the SUV driver hit his brother’s bike from the rear, causing the accident. Another motorcyclist Abdul Salam also got injured.

Imtiaz said his brother and niece died due to the suspect's "negligence, freewheeling and speeding".

Police said since the suspect had a driving license, therefore charges of culpable homicide will be applied to her case. They said that charges of negligence and rash driving had also been added to the FIR.