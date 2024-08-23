Authorities notify holiday for Lahore schools on August 26

The authorities in Lahore have announced holiday for all schools across the city on August 26 (Monday) on account of the urs (death anniversary) of sufi saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.
As per the official notification, all public and private schools in the provincial capital will remain closed on the occasion.
The devotees mark the even annually with three days ceremonies. The commemorations will start tomorrow (Saturday) at the shrine of the revered saint, known as 'Data Darbar' this year.
Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was a Persian sufi and scholar during the 11th century. He was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan (990 AD) during the Ghaznavid Empire and settled and died in Lahore spreading the spirit of brotherhood in sufism.
Hundreds of devotees, including religious scholars and Sufis, flock to Data Darbar — which is considered as the largest sufi shrine in South Asia — to participate in the urs every year.
PM Shehbaz says besides easing remittance-sending process digitally, Buna-Raast to boost foreign exchange
Met Office says there is chance of drizzle at night and tomorrow morning with partly cloudy weather
FIA apprehends political analyst from his Lahore residence; case filed for alleged remarks against institutions
Islamabad administration permits PTI to hold rally, upon opposition party’s rescheduling it to Sept 8
Court calls for assessment of environmental damage, measures to prevent further degradation
Children injured in the attack were aged between five and 12 years old, say rescue officials