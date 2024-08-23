Authorities notify holiday for Lahore schools on August 26

The picture shows the Data Darbar Shrine in this undated photo. — X/@GovtofPakistan/File

The authorities in Lahore have announced holiday for all schools across the city on August 26 (Monday) on account of the urs (death anniversary) of sufi saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.



As per the official notification, all public and private schools in the provincial capital will remain closed on the occasion.

The devotees mark the even annually with three days ceremonies. The commemorations will start tomorrow (Saturday) at the shrine of the revered saint, known as 'Data Darbar' this year.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was a Persian sufi and scholar during the 11th century. He was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan (990 AD) during the Ghaznavid Empire and settled and died in Lahore spreading the spirit of brotherhood in sufism.

Hundreds of devotees, including religious scholars and Sufis, flock to Data Darbar — which is considered as the largest sufi shrine in South Asia — to participate in the urs every year.