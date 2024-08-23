Heavy rains likely to hit parts of country including Karachi from Aug 26

A view of stagnant rainwater accumulated in front of houses near the Government Boys Degree College after heavy rain in Larkana on August 19, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted heavy showers in the southern parts of the country, including Karachi from August 26 to 29 and asked the concerned authorities to take necessary measures and remain alert to cope with consequences like urban flooding and landslides in hilly areas.



The wet spell forecast came a day after it said the port city is likely to face increasing temperatures between 33°C and 35°C in the next three days. The Met Office today recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5°C in the metropolis.

A low-pressure weather system that is currently located over west Bengal is likely to move westwards during the next couple of days, the Met Office said, adding that the weather system will bring strong monsoon currents in the country's southern areas on the night of August 25.

The low-pressure system will cause heavy rain and winds, along with thundershowers, scattered as well as isolated very heavy showers from the night of August 25 to August 29 with occasional gaps.

The areas that are likely to receive showers include Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Naushero Feroze.

In Balochistan, rain-wind and thundershower, along with few heavy falls, is expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibi, Jaffarbad, Kohlu, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Quetta, Ziarat, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Loralai, Mastung, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara from August 26 to 30 with occasional gaps.

Moreover, rain, wind and thundershowers with a few heavy falls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan from the night of August 25 to August 28 with occasional gaps.

In Kashmir, rains, winds and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from the night of August 25 to August 28 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, isolated heavy thundershowers are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 26 to 28 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rains, along with thunderstorms, are expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from August 26 to 28 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impact, the Met Office said that pluvial floods, also known as rainfall floods, may occur in low-lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs, streams and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbela from August 26 to 29.

Heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 26 to 28.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 26 to 28.

Heavy downpours, windstorms and lightning may affect daily routines and damage weak structures, mud houses, electric poles, billboards, solar panels and vehicles, causing disruptions on the roads during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious, managing their travels according to weather conditions and staying clear of any untoward situations during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.