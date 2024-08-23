Karsaz accident: New CCTV footage shows speeding SUV ahead of deadly crash

KARACHI: A new CCTV footage of the Karsaz accident has emerged on Friday just days after a father and daughter were crushed by a speeding SUV.



Obtained by Geo News, the CCTV footage shows the luxury vehicle racing through a service lane before it brutally crashed into a motorcycle, killing a 26-year-old Aamna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.

In the new footage, the SUV — driven by a woman named Natasha, who was sent to jail on judicial remand by a court in Karachi on Wednesday — is initially seen in the service lane and slowing down as another car advances in its direction from the opposite side.

To make way for the approaching car, the SUV takes a slight turn on its left soon before hitting a motorcycle on its right, after which the bikes fall off on the street side.

As seen in the latest video, the SUV then allegedly proceeds to the street where it hit the father-daughter duo, which has been recorded in other CCTV footages of the accident.

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran and injured five others on Monday at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court a day after it ordered its production in the court and sought a medical report regarding the suspect.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case requested a seven-day physical remand of the accused, stating that the Section-322 is non-bailable offence.

The court, on Tuesday, had given a one-day physical remand of the suspect who is a resident of Karachi's KDA Scheme-I area.

What happened?

A young woman and an elderly man were killed when the suspect’s luxury vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum on Monday.

The deceased and injured were brought to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Those killed in the accident were identified as daughter and father, 26-year-old Aamna Arif and 60-year-old Imran Arif, while one of the injured was in critical condition, said police.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman who caused the accident received an injury on her head and her CT scan was conducted at the JPMC.

The detained woman is a resident of KDA Scheme-I. She was going through the service road near Karsaz when, according to her, the car got out of control and caused the accident.

Her husband also reached the police station after receiving information of the incident.

The FIR

According to the police, the case was filed by Imtiaz Arif, brother of the deceased at the Bahadurabad police station. They said charges of culpable homicide and negligence were incorporated in the FIR.

The complainant said he received information about his brother’s accident on phone and when he reached the JPMC he found his brother and niece dead.

He came to know that Natasha hit his brother’s bike from rear, causing the accident. Another motorcyclist Abdul Salam also got injured.

Imtiaz said his brother and niece died due to the suspect's "negligence, freewheeling and speeding".

Police said since the suspect had a driving licence, therefore charges of culpable homicide will be applied to her case. Whereas, they said, charges of negligence and rash driving had also been added to the FIR.

Meanwhile, police have asked the family for the medical history of the suspect involved in the accident.

Blood and urine samples had been taken for medico-legal examination of the suspect, said police surgeon.

According to the woman's husband, she took medication for mental stress.

Police said the accident was being investigated from various aspects and they were also trying to obtain CCTV footage of the incident.

Rescue sources said the father and daughter’s bodies were kept in Edhi mortuary and their funeral prayer would be offered after Asr prayers.