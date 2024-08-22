11 policemen martyred in bandits' rocket attack in Rahim Yar Khan

This undated photo shows policemen stand prepare to take part in an operation against alleged criminals in Rajanpur. — AFP/File

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Bandits in Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan carried out fierce rocket attack on police vans in a riverine area on Thursday, leaving at least 11 policemen martyred and seven injured.



The horrific attack occurred in the Machka area located in one of Rahim Yar Khan's riverine areas.

Police officials told the media that two police vans with more than 20 cops were trapped in rainwater in the locality when bandits launched rockets at them.

As a result of the fierce attack, nearly a dozen cops were martyred while seven others were wounded and four went missing, the police added.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the dacoits’ attack on Punjab police and paid tribute to the martyred cops.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded policemen and pledged that the government would stand beside the families of the martyred cops.

Bandit groups in riverine areas have always been a hurdle in maintaining law and order for the provincial governments in Sindh and Punjab despite conducting multiple operations to eliminate them.

A National Action Plan implementation review committee decided in a meeting at the National Counter Terror­ism Auth­ority (Nacta) headquarters in April to launch a joint operation of Sindh and Punjab police forces against notorious dacoits of the kacha areas in Sindh.

The directives were issued by Interior Minister Naqvi who chaired the high-level meeting attended by the interior secretary, heads of Nacta and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police chiefs of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and provincial home secretaries.