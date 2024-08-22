PM Shehbaz applauds father-son duo for setting Guinness world record

Guinness world record holders Irfan Mehsoon and his five-year-old son Sufiyan Mehsood posing with the award presented by Guinness authorities. — Instagram/@irfanmehsood.official

Pakistani father-son duo of Irfan Mehsood and his five-year-old son Sufiyan Mehsood have made a new Guinness world record for the fastest time to climb around a person.

Irfan and Sufiyan broke the record in 7.87 seconds on June 19 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Congratulating the pair for their new record, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the five-year-old Sufiyan.

“Sufiyan Mehsood has made his parents and the country proud by achieving this remarkable feat at a tender age”, the premier said in a message.

He praised Sufiyan’s exceptional talent, saying that such gifted children guarantee a "bright future for Pakistan".

The record was previously held by India's K Gokulnath and MV Arjun Priyan.

As for Irfan, he belongs to the tribal district of South Waziristan and holds insurmountable records for most push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, squat thrusts, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps and high jumps.

He holds over 100 Guinness world records and has broken records previously held by 16 countries including the US, Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, the Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Syria and his country, Pakistan.