Karachi weather: PMD warns of warmer days ahead

A view of clouds hovering over the skies of Karachi before sunset on July 24, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD) said Wednesday that the residents of Karachi may experience warmer temperatures in the coming days, predicting a shift in the port city's pleasant weather.

The PMD recorded a minimum temperature of 28°C in the metropolis on Wednesday, while it expects the maximum temperature in the city to range from 32°C to 34°C.



Currently, Karachi's weather is mostly cloudy with a hint of sunshine with westward winds blowing at 18 kilometres per hour, consisting of 75% humidity.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazir warned that temperatures in Karachi are expected to rise in coming days, likely reaching 32°C to 34°C.



"There may be drizzle and light rain in early morning and at night for the next few days and sea breezes will continue in the city," Nazir said.

Additionally, he highlighted the looming threat of yet another monsoon system that could impact Sindh from August 26, potentially bringing rainfall to Karachi from August 27.

"The intensity of rainfall from this system can be predicted in the coming days," he said, adding that Sindh may be affected by "two to three monsoon systems" by the end of September.

Furthermore, according to the Met Office, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province with isolated light rain and drizzle expected in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar districts and along the coast today.