28 Pakistani pilgrims die in Iran road accident: report

Rescue officials are shifting the injured and the bodies to the hospital after the accident in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News

TEHRAN: At least 28 people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims met with an accident in Yazd, Iran.

According to Iranian media, the ill-fated bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir check point.

The bus, which had 53 passengers on board, met with the accident yesterday night. After being informed police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city to treat the injured.



More to follow...