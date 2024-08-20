Security forces kill 3 BLA militants involved in Panjgur DC's martyrdom

Security forces are seen taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have eliminated three Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists responsible for Panjgur deputy commissioner Zakir Baloch's martyrdom earlier this month, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.



"Today's operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the perpetrators to justice," the military's media wing said while referring to the intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Balochistan's Mastung district between August 18 and 19.

Providing details on the IBO, the ISPR said that three terrorists were injured owing to an intense exchange during the security forces' action.



Noting that the militants were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR reaffirmed the forces' resolve to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

"Security forces of Pakistan in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement added.

The senior bureaucrat was shot dead on the National Highway near the Khada-Kucha area of Mastung district on August 12.

Baloch along with District Chairman Malik Jan and his friend Ahmed Jan was on his way to Quetta from Panjgur in a vehicle when the armed assailants opened fire at them near the Kand Umrani area and managed to escape from the scene, Levies sources had said.

As a result, the DC and his friends sustained bullet injuries. After being informed, rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The DC succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Both injured were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital's trauma centre for further treatment.

A day earlier, three soldiers embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan via the Afghanistan border near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Bajaur.



Meanwhile, five khwarij of Fitna al Khwarij were neutralised in the shootout.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror incidents were reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, during the second quarter of the current year, the country witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report stated that these casualties resulted from 240 incidents involving terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations.