Pakistan successfully tests Shaheen-II ballistic missile

A screengrab showing the training launch of surface-to-surface Shaheen II ballistic missile on August 20, 2024. — Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan successfully carried out a training launch of surface-to-surface Shaheen II ballistic missile to validate various technical parameters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The launch, as per the military's media wing, was also aimed at performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations, the ISPR added.

Reacting to the Shaheen-II launch, the director general Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this landmark achievement.



Furthermore, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the three services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on this accomplishment.

Today's training launch comes as the country's security forces often carry out routine test launches of various missiles in its arsenal.

Last month, the Pakistan Navy, demonstrated combat readiness via successful live weapon firing of FN-6 surface-to-air missiles (SAM) in Karachi.

During the impressive firepower demonstration, the PN's GBAD system fired SAMs and successfully engaged the intended airborne targets.