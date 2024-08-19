The combination images show martyred soldiers Naik Inayat Khan (C), Lance Naik Umer Hayat (L) and Sepoy Waqar Khan (R). — ISPR

Three soldiers were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan via Afghanistan border near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) district Bajaur, the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said on Monday.



A statement issued by the military's media wing said that on the night between August 18 and 19, the security forces noticed the movement of a group of terrorists trying to breach the Pak-Afghan border.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij of Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured," the ISPR said.

It said that the Pakistani soldiers fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The soldiers, who embraced martyrdom were identified as Sepoy Waqar Khan, 25, Lance Naik Umer Hayat, 35, and Naik Inayat Khan, 36.

The ISPR stated that Pakistan has been consistently asking the interim government in Afghanistan to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

"Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," it said, adding that the security forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

On Friday, three terrorists were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation in KP's area of Razmak, the ISPR said.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror incidents were reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, during the second quarter of the current year, the country witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report stated that these casualties resulted from 240 incidents involving terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.