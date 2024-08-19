'Hunting cats to eliminate rats in Parliament House'

A long-shot view of the National Aseembly and a representational image depicting a mouse. — AFP/Unsplash/File

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to employ hunting cats for catching the rats causing chaos in the Parliament House as a budget of Rs1.2 million has been allocated for this purpose, sources told Geo News on Monday.



Notably, due to increased presence of the problematic mammals in the building, the budget has been assigned as the hunting cats, that are to be employed are known as rat-eaters.

Moreover, special mesh traps will also be installed with the sources saying infested ceilings behind the growing rat population in Parliament House.

The rats have been damaging the different departments of the Senate and the National Assembly, the insiders said adding that the rats have also gnawed files in many offices of parliament.

Additionally, expertise of the private sector will be utilsed by the CDA to eliminate rats from the parliament building.