Ghotki bus accident claims eight lives

Officials of Sindh Rangers are helping in shifting a body to a hospital in Ghotki on August 19, 2024. —Screengrab/ Reporter

GHOTKI: A passenger bus collided with a trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway early Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and seven others wounded in Ghotki.



The Motorway Police said the mishap took place near Malook Wali village and the bus was going to Karachi from Mansehra.

Condition of four of those injured was critical, said police, adding that the kids and women were also among the dead.

The bodies and wounded were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

As per the initial information, Noor Elahi, Shagufta, Rozina, Uneeba and Hasnat were among the dead, whose bodies were kept at the hospital. Meanwhile, the heirs were not present with the deceased, the police added.

The rescue officials faced immense trouble because of rain in rescue activity as well as identifying the bodies, they added.

After the rescue activity, the wreckage of the bus and trailer were shifted to the rest area, said police.

On the other hand, at least four people were killed and 11 others wounded when a passenger coach fell into a gorge in Mian Khan village of Katlang Tehsil, Mardan, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

The injured people included women and children as well, the rescue sources added.

On April 17, at least six people were killed and several others wounded in a road accident on the Indus Highway near Manjhand.

The mishap had taken place when three vehicles — a passenger bus, an oil tanker and a mini-truck — collided into each other.