Monsoon rains killed nearly 200 people across Pakistan since July 1: NDMA

View of stagnant rainwater that entered in the houses in low-lying areas after heavy downpours of monsoon season, in Sukkur on August 18, 2024. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: Torrential rains claimed at least 195 lives and injured 362 persons in separate rain-related incidents across the country from July 1 to August 17, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its report released on Sunday.

The disaster management authority elaborated on the devastation caused by continued wet spells, which resulted in a great loss of lives, properties, crops and livestock since the beginning of the monsoon season.

According to the report, seven deaths were reported within the 24 hours till Saturday, August 17, 2024, including six deaths in Punjab and one in Balochistan. The total number of deaths has soared to 195 with today’s casualty figures.

Subsequently, at least 30 persons sustained injuries in the same period, with the highest number of casualties reported in Punjab, up to 29. The total number of injuries caused by the devastating rains was recorded at 362.

The NDMA further stated that the recently released death toll was reconciled with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan which experienced disastrous outcomes of heavy rainfalls this season.



Flash floods after heavy rains in low-lying areas caused damage to a total of 22 houses across the country in a day, taking the cumulative damages to infrastructure and private properties 2,293, including 1,559 partially and 734 fully damaged from July 1 to August 18.

The wet spells have also affected over 44km of roads and 30 bridges in the same period.

In a relevant development, the NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) anticipated that more monsoon rains are expected to hit different parts of the country from August 18 (evening/night) to August 19 with occasional gaps.

Consequently, heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from 18th & 19th August.

The authority issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

Weather-related disasters are common during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global greenhouse gases yet is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

In 2022, catastrophic flooding plunged a third of the country underwater, killing over 1,700 people, displacing 33 million and destroying thousands of homes.