Tarar says Raoof Hasan's ties with Indian journalist exposed PTI

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference in Islamabad. —APP/File

Reacting to recently revealed alleged connections between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan and an Indian journalist, federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has condemned the former ruling party, saying that these contacts with the neighbouring country's media person have exposed the Imran Khan-founded party.



The minister said this on Sunday after detained PTI's information secretary's contacts with an Indian journalist came to the fore. He said that the PTI has been spearheading the India-sponsored agenda in the country.



Hasan was arrested on July 22, the day when Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called on the nation to stand up against militants and "digital terrorists".

The PTI leader was arrested by the Islamabad police from the party's Central Secretariat for heading a digital media cell allegedly involved in running propaganda against Pakistan and its integrity.

"The PTI digital media centre had become a centre of international disinformation, from where anti-Pakistan propaganda is run throughout the world," police said, announcing Hasan's arrest — who was later handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The same month, he was transferred to the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the police for interrogation in a terrorism case.

In his statement issued earlier today, the information minister said that the former ruling party was using its social media cell to run a campaign against the Pakistan Army, adding that the investigation [with Hasan] has unearthed how the Indians bankrolled the PTI from abroad.

Tarar called the PTI a "foreign-funded" party, saying the PTI caused harm to the country's foreign policy through a cipher. The party, he added, is using "its foreign lords" to harm national integrity.

Commenting further on the recent revelation of Hasan's contact with the Indian journalist, the politico stressed that Hasan [in his messages to the Indian journalist] mirrored his party's approach.

"The PTI's social media cell was a major source of connections with the country's enemies. Now, we can understand why the May 9 attacks were launched," he added.

The federal minister further said that the "foreign-funded coterie" had crossed all limits of animosity against the country, as the party's real objective was to damage Pakistan's national interests and its army.

Condemning the PTI, he said the Imran-founded party's followers are fulfilling the Indian agenda while living in Pakistan and they brought terrorists back to the country to complete the Indian agenda.

Tarar also said that "Faiz-Niazi-Bushra collusion" did harm the country for their nefarious designs.

The military earlier last week announced that the ex-director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General (retd) Faiz Hamid had been taken into custody over allegations of land-grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society, and a process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated against him.

The retired general turned out to be a pawn of the PTI founder to kick up political instability in the country, he said, adding that the 'Faiz-Niazi connection' tried to create the impression that there is some sort of rift in the military.