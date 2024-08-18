'Many bridges' to collapse if LHC-nominated tribunals hear poll disputes: Raja

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja speaks to journalists in an undated picture. — Geo.tv/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Salman Akram Raja on Sunday claimed that 'many bridges' would collapse if Punjab election tribunals, nominated by Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice, hear the electoral disputes.

Addressing a presser here, the PTI leader — who had lost his election from NA-128 Lahore — criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for attempting to change Punjab election tribunals.

"The people of Pakistan cannot forget the February 8 general elections, wherein the worst rigging took place," he alleged.

Raja claimed that the election tribunals in Punjab, appointed by the LHC chief justice, were not allowed to function. However, he noted, election tribunals in other provinces functioned as per the list provided by the respective chief justices.

"They [the government] fear the most in Punjab," he said, claiming that 'many bridges' will collapse if the tribunals — appointed by the LHC chief justice — hear the disputes.

Moreover, the PTI leader said, the one who creates differences between the institutions and people is 'Pakistan's enemy'.

For her part, PTI leader Meher Bano Qureshi — who also lost the Multan NA-151 seat — said that the democracy's strength lies in women's representation, regretting that only three women leaders were representing the party in Parliament.

It is pertinent to mention here that Salman Akram Raja had filed a review petition with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking to make functional the Election Tribunal in Punjab.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by the CJP would also take up the appeal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the LHC judgement, appointing eight election tribunals in Punjab for addressing elections disputes from the February 8 general elections.

The other members of the bench include Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

Previously, on July 4, the Supreme Court had suspended the LHC judgement and its notification regarding the appointment of eight election tribunals in Punjab. This suspension was in effect until the completion of consultations between the LHC chief justice and ECP.

On the other side, President Asif Ali Zardari — on July 9 — approved the Election (Amendment) Bill 2024, empowering the electoral watchdog to appoint retired judges of high courts to election tribunals.

Under the amendment to the Elections Act, 2017, the ECP would not need consultation with the respective chief justices for the appointment of retired judges as election tribunals.