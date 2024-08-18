Karachi receives light to heavy rains since Sunday morning

Commuters push their motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Karachi received another wet spell of this monsoon season which brought light to moderate rains to parts of the megalopolis since Sunday morning, 11am, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predictions.



Surjani Town’s Yousuf Goth received 76mm of rainfall since Sunday morning so far, which is the highest recorded rain compared to other parts of the metropolis.

The other areas included North Karachi, Federal B Area, Sohrab Goth, Scheme 33, some areas of Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and others.

Numerous areas in Karachi such as Malir Halt, Defence, Korangi, Landhi, Quaidabad and their adjoining areas were soaked after light rain.

According to the Met Office, the system of rain is still present in Karachi with the city expected to remain cloudy with strong winds.

The current temperature in the city is recorded at 27°C, the PMD said, adding that the maximum temperature is likely to increase up to 32°C.

It further added that the speed of sea breeze may exceed 15 to 25 kilometres per hour, while the percentage of humidity in the air is 88%.

Meanwhile, in light of the rainy weather in the city, traffic police have issued safety precautions urging motorcyclists to use the left side of the road.

The traffic police have advised to avoid suddenly using brakes as the road may become slippery due to wet conditions.

"While driving, keep the speed low and keep the distance from the next vehicle as much as possible," said the traffic police in its advisory.

The impacts of the prevailing low-pressure circulation in Sindh were limited to the provincial capital’s northern and western parts that are continuously experiencing downpours for 2 to 3 hours, weather analyst Owais Hyder told Geo News, adding that the impacts would be expanded to other areas in a few hours.

He added that more rain is expected till Sunday night in different areas of Karachi, especially District Central.

Rains wreak havoc across country

On the other hand, at least eight people have been killed and dozens others suffered injuries in separate rain-related incidents across the country.

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Toba Achakzai, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur and other areas of the country.

Flash floods triggered by the heavy rains damaged houses and crops besides washing away roads and bridges in different areas. In addition to this, the roofs and boundary walls of several houses also collapsed. At least, 10 people were injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Balochistan.