Rift rumours: 'Concerned' Imran Khan to meet PTI leaders in Adiala jail

(From left to right) PTI leader Atif Khan, founder and ex-PM Imran Khan and MNA Junaid Akbar. — Facebook/Atif Khan/Junaid Akbar Khan/AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Amid rumours of rift between party leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan has directed Atif Khan and Junaid Akbar to meet him at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed the development and said that Khan has expressed concerned over the "impression" of grouping in the party.



The confirmation as the former ruling party has been facing internal turmoil after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmad Khan resigned over alleged corruption and bad governance by the CM Ali Amin Gandapur-led government in the province.

The resignation came after Shakeel, during his meeting with Khan in Adiala jail, complained about embezzlement in various departments of KP following which the ex-prime minister warned members of his party’s government in KP that they would be held accountable for corruption and governance issues in their departments.

The party then constituted a three-member committee to monitor corruption and governance in KP.

Sources privy to the matter said that Shakeel alleged that he was unable to perform his duties properly due to the corruption and bad governance in the province and alleged that CM Gandapur’s interference in his department was affecting his performance.

In response, the KP chief minister revealed that he had signed a summary seeking Shakeel's de-notification on the committee's recommendation.

The issue has caused a rift among party leadership with Atif Khan and Junaid Akbar putting their weight behind Shakeel which apparently didn't sit well with the KP government which has denotified the latter as CM Gandapur's focal person, The News reported on Sunday.

Elaborating on the issue, Barrister Saif said that the PTI founder had directed Akbar's name to be included in the accountability committee and who was removed from the body at a later stage.

Sources say that both the PTI leaders are expected to meet Khan next week after the KP government had complained of the duo.

Speaking to the media persons in Islamabad earlier in the day, the KP CM's adviser recalled that "some people" had complained of corruption in KP to Khan after which the former premier held meetings with Gandapur and various others and conveyed a message stressing no tolerance for corruption.

When I met the PTI founder he said that he would form a committee and noted that the forum would decide on the complaints, Saif said.

Commenting on Ahmad's removal, the KP government spokesperson noted that the committee found former provincial minister guilty of the complaints that were levelled against him.

"Ahmad resigned before his dismissal [....] The matter should have ended after the resignation [but] an impression was given that there were differences in the party," said Saif.

Recalling his meeting with the incarcerated PTI founder on Saturday, he said: "[Imran] Khan has said that if anyone has any objection then [he should know] that I have formed the committee."