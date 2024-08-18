Nava Mau makes history with Emmy nomination for 'Baby Reindeer'

Nava Mau made history with her Emmy nomination for Netflix's Baby Reindeer on July 17, becoming the first transgender actress to be recognised as the supporting actress in a limited series category.

In an emotional interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mau expressed her humility and admiration for her fellow nominees, saying: "I'm so humbled to be included in a group of women who have clearly devoted their lives to this craft. I hope that I can live up to the invitation."

Nava Mau's Emmy nomination was unexpected, given her relatively new career.

Before Baby Reindeer, she had only a few credits, including the short film Waking Hour, which she also directed and produced, and a role in the HBO Max series Generation.

Yet, she felt a special connection to Baby Reindeer and her character Teri, created by the show's star and creator Richard Gadd, which made the experience stand out.

“I had never read a script that felt like it was written by someone I had known in another life,” said Mau.

“I had assumed that, in order to have the kind of role that feels layered and built out to reflect the rich reality of my own life, I would have to write that role.”

The series follows Donny Dunn, a comedian and bartender struggling with past trauma, as he navigates a complex relationship with Teri, a transgender woman while being stalked by an obsessive woman, Martha.

As their story unfolds, Donny's shame and Martha's intensity build towards a violent encounter, forcing Donny to confront his feelings and be honest with Teri.

With 11 Emmy nominations, the series has become a Netflix phenomenon. Nava Mau, who plays Teri, is proud of how the show tackles sexual trauma and healing, particularly from a male perspective, which is often unexamined.